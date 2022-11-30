(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army is looking to hire more bell ringers and needs more volunteer bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season.

To apply as a paid Bell Ringer, you must bring two forms of ID to The Salvation Army located at 908 Yuma Street. Forms of ID include a driver’s license, social security card, and/or birth certificate.

To volunteer to be a bell ringer or donate to the campaign, you can visit The Salvation Army’s website.

The Salvation Army says that bell ringing is an opportunity for people who might not otherwise have employment during the holiday season to earn some extra cash. Bell Ringers will be paid $13 an hour.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that supports its programs all year long. Many of the red kettle locations are staffed by volunteers, but the Salvation Army says it is difficult to cover all the locations. To correct this the Salvation Army is looking to hire several dozen bell ringers in Colorado Springs and Fountain Valley.