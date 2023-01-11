(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input for the design and development of Coleman Community Park at a community forum at Sand Creek High School.

According to the City, Coleman is a 70-acre mostly undeveloped site. This is the third and final community forum that will help inform the park’s master plan.

“The master plan will have three focus areas: creating an active sports hub, integrating Sand Creek and nature, and community park amenities. It is expected that the park will be comparable to Memorial or John Venezia community parks, with sports fields and a playground,” said the City.

The meeting will take place at Sand Creek High School’s second-floor library, at 7005 Carefree Circle North.