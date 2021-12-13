The PLACE opening new drop-in center Dec. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS– The PLACE is opening a brand new drop-in center for youth experiencing homelessness in time for the holiday season.



The opening will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at 2708 E. Fountain Blvd., in Colorado Springs.

This center will provide more opportunities to serve homeless youth in El Paso County. Mayor Suthers and other prominent community leaders will be in attendance and will discuss the impact the new drop-in center will have in Colorado Springs.

