(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The PLACE is hosting its annual fundraising event, to help youth exit homelessness called the Off The Street Breakfast on Thursday, July 13.

The Off The Street Breakfast is The PLACE’s largest fundraising event of the year and is being held under the Colorado Avenue Bridge on South Sierra Madre on the east side of the railroad tracks.

The PLACE’s goal for 2023 is to raise $175,000.

Registration to the event can be found on The PLACE’s website along with ways to donate. Check-in to the event begins at 6:45 a.m. and the event begins at 7:30 a.m.

The PLACE said the event is an opportunity to learn about the program, get an update on current projects, hear from the event’s keynote speaker about their own experience and success in exiting homelessness, and an opportunity for the community to get involved by making a donation to support its mission.