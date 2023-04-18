(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo’s Legacy And Community Experiences (the PLACE) is hosting its inaugural community block party on Tuesday, May 9 with the goal of celebrating neighborhoods and communities throughout Pueblo County.

The first location will be on East 7th Street between North Monument Avenue and North LaCrosse Avenue on the East Side of Pueblo. The goal of the block party is to invigorate pride in the community and celebrate its beauty.

“We need to bring joy and pride back into our neighborhoods as there are over 99% of our citizens proud to live here, but we need to help the 1% know they are valuable human beings and support them in pursuit of a brighter future.”

The PLACE has three objectives for the party;

Create a safe place for networking with neighbors and families together and increase the pride and love for our communities.

Providing career opportunities and exploration for participants.

Providing knowledge of resources and area businesses to strengthen the needs of communities and families.

The PLACE said over 45 organizations have confirmed their attendance with entertainment provided by area school choirs, folkloric dancers, a DJ, children’s book giveaway, face painting, and 1,000 Pueblo Proud T-shirts designed by a 7th grader at Risley Middle School upon completion of passport as long as supply lasts.

Attendees will need to enter at E. 7th St. and N. Monument Ave. where they will receive a “Passport to the PLACE.” Visitors who visit four of the 46 organizations and get a stamp on their passport will get a free slice of pizza and a drink. Visitors who visit eight of the 46 and one required booth while getting their passport stamped at each resource table will be eligible for a Pueblo Proud T-shirt while supplies last.