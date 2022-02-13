The next Ms. Wheelchair Colorado is crowned

COLORADO SPRINGS — An environment of empowerment and positivity, Ms. Wheelchair USA has been an ongoing tradition for over fifty years. And Chris Layne can’t be stopped.
“That’s what I want to get out is… even though I’m in a wheelchair, it doesn’t mean it’s going to limit me from doing things that I love to do,” said Layne, who held the title of Ms. Wheelchair in 2020 and 2021 and was a runner up for Ms. Wheelchair USA.
Now, she’s using her platform to inspire.
“Miss Wheelchair Colorado is to empower people to get up, get out and get moving. Get rolling,” Layne said.
Layne wound up in a wheelchair after a hike in celebration of her son’s 17th birthday.
“It was really to be there as a nurse and also to be there as a mom to celebrate the day. About seven steps into my hike, I was the one that fell,” Layne said.
Layne ended up slipping on some loose gravel and then fell 80 feet down a canyon. Looking back, she said she’s just happy to be alive.
“I shouldn’t have survived an 80-foot fall down the canyon, but I did. And you have to celebrate life when you encounter something and know really what is so important in life,” Layne said.
After a good run, Layne is now passing her crown to Ms. Wheelchair Colorado 2022, Rachel Frey.
“Now I was just want to make sure I make everybody proud,” Frey said.
“I know she’ll do a good job,” Layne said.
Frey was in a car accident on I25 which resulted in her being permanently confined to a wheelchair, but she said meeting others has kept her positive.
“Everybody has something and suffering in their life. And I’m in a wheelchair so you can see my suffering, but everybody has it,” Frey said.
And now, she said she is happy she gets to pay it forward.
“I’m not happy the accident happened, but I am happy it put me in the chair so I can advocate now for something I would totally not know any other way.”