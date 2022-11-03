(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Guess who’s back just in time for Thanksgiving? Jones Soda Co.’s fan-favorite “Turkey and Gravy” soda!

Jones Soda Co. is known for their seasonal special releases. This year, “Sugar Cookie” joins “Turkey and Gravy,” but past flavors include “Green Bean Casserole,” “Salmon Pâté,” “Bacon,” and “Poutine.”

Not for you? Don’t worry, you can still give their classic flavors a try! Walmart, King Soopers, 7-Eleven and Kum & Go carry some Jones Soda Co. classics like “Cola” and “Cream Soda.”

If you want a Jones Soda Co. T-shirt and all the glory of defeating Matt Meister, you can participate in the “Turkey and Gravy Chug Challenge.”

If you’re interested in some honest reviews, check out the Morning Show’s taste test in the video above!