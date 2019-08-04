The Latest: Source: Ohio shooter identified

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on a deadly mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

A law enforcement official identified the shooter who killed nine people and injured dozens when he opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, as Connor Betts.

The official says he was in his 20s.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Shooter was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of the Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Mayor Nan Whaley says the shooter was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.

A motive has not been released.

___

11:15 a.m.

Staff of a bar in downtown Dayton, Ohio, where a shooter opened fire outside killing nine say they are left “shaken.”

Ned Peppers posted Sunday on its Facebook page that it’s “confused” why this shooting occurred in their “safe entertainment district.”

Authorities say the shooter opened fire in the popular nightlife area called the Oregon District where Ned Peppers is located.

The post said that police regularly staffed there “engaged the shooter and neutralized the threat.”

Ned Peppers said the bar is assisting police in any way they can. The bar remains closed.

The bar also posted that a bouncer was being treated for shrapnel wounds.

A message seeking further comment was left with staff.

___

10:30 a.m.

The mayor says at least 27 people have been treated for injuries after a shooter opened fire overnight in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, and was quickly killed by police.

Authorities say nine people were killed, not including the shooter.

Local hospital representatives say the injuries included gunshot wounds and lacerations. They say at least 15 of the wounded have been released, and several people remain in serious or critical condition.

Mayor Nan Whaley says many more people might have been hurt if police patrolling the area hadn’t been able to respond in less than a minute to the shooting. Investigators haven’t named the shooter or shared any other information about a motive.

Whaley says a community vigil is planned Sunday evening.

___

10:15 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr has briefed on the deadly shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and the Justice Department is providing federal resources.

That’s according to a tweet Sunday morning from department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec, who calls the shooting a “senseless, evil attack.”

A shooter wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines killed nine people early Sunday in a popular nightlife area of Dayton. It was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours. The gunman was shot to death by officers who responded in less than a minute,

No motive has been revealed, nor has the identity of the shooter.