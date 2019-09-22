The Latest: Progress made against Colorado fire

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a Colorado wildfire (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Colorado fire officials say they have made progress against a blaze burning in the foothills west of Denver.

Jefferson County officials say the fire burning near Bald Mountain was 50% contained by Saturday afternoon.

Authorities re-opened U.S. Highway 6 west of Golden after earlier closing it to traffic.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which produced billowing smoke that could be seen from downtown Denver.

___

2:30 p.m.

Colorado authorities say they have told rural residents in the foothills west of Denver to be ready to evacuate their homes if a new wildfire spreads.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Highway 6 west of Golden to fight the small fire, before reopening the roadway to traffic Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was discovered Friday in rugged terrain near Bald Mountain. It produced billowing smoke that could be seen from downtown Denver.

Officials are investigating the cause.

Taplin says the fire didn’t grow overnight and that fire officials expect the blaze to be contained later Saturday.