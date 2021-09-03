The Independence Center names new chief executive officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Independence Center has announced that its chief executive officer, Patricia Yeager, Ph.D., will retire on Monday, Nov. 1, after 10 years with the group. Indy Frazee, currently The IC’s home health administrator, will assume the role of CEO.

Yeager, who has a hearing disability, has been promoting and advocating for the rights of people with disabilities for several years, having served as the executive director of the Denver Center for Independent Living from 1989-1991, held the same position for the Access Center of San Diego from 1992-1997, and again for the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers from 1997-2005. She moved back to Colorado in 2006 to finish her Ph.D. in rehabilitation administration. IIn 2011, she was offered the job of CEO at The Independence Center.

Since joining The IC, Yeager has expanded the resources and services it offers to the disabled community and has worked toward establishing a trustworthy reputation in the community. From advocating for Americans with Disabilities compliance in the city to insisting on inclusion in emergency preparations and more, Yeager has helped change Southern Colorado for the better for individuals with disabilities.

“The IC is on solid footing and positioned for future growth and success. Our board and senior leadership team have a solid vision that will help guide The IC for years to come. Most importantly, I have great confidence in Indy’s ability to take the organization to the next level,” Yeager said.

Frazee was unanimously selected as chief executive officer upon Yeager’s recommendation. She has worked with IC since 2014, first acting as chief financial officer. In 2018, she became home health administrator, a position that was critical with the crisis of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Before joining IC, Frazee served as the director of finance for Goodwill of Colorado for six years.

“I’m excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead The IC into the future and I look forward to building on Patricia’s legacy,” Frazee said. “By providing critical supports and services to people with disabilities, while also advocating for change on both a local and national level, our goal will be to focus on the unique abilities of our community, so that all are known, valued, and included.”

To learn more about The Independence Center, click here.