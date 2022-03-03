COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local restaurant is revealing how close it is to closing its door if customers do not eat local.

In a message posted to Facebook, The Green Line Grill thanked its customers for their support for nearly a decade, but said things could be changing for the worse.

“All the love for coming upon 9 years in business,” The Green Line Grill wrote. “Reality, if you don’t eat here we will not be here next month. Real talk. Support local or there will be no local.”

Social media users flooded the comment section with promises to stop by the business as soon as possible.

“All were saying is stop eating ” corporate” and spend your money local!! So we can continue for 9 more years.”

According to its description on Facebook, the restaurant promises to bring “the taste of central Oklahoma to The Green Line Grill with the world famous El Reno-style Fried Onion Burger.”

FOX21 reached out to The Green Line Grill to learn more about its situation. This story will be updated once we know more.