The gifts Coloradans want and don’t want this Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — If the holidays weren’t stressful enough, you better bet gift prices are going to leave you with a headache or two.

If you’re still stuck trying to figure out what to get your loved ones, there’s new data showing which gifts Coloradans are hoping to get this year.

The new survey from StorageCafé found the top gifts Coloradans want: a new puppy, new vehicle or a day at the spa.

When you break down the data even further, you’ll find Colorado millennials want ‘experiences’ as gifts over anything else, like a cooking class, for instance.

When asked what the absolute dream gift would be this holiday season, 15% of respondents in StorageCafé’s survey chose a home as something they desired most.

“Owning a home is still the embodiment of the American dream for all generations, including Gen Zers. But indeed it has become hard to become a home owner in Colorado with the increased prices and the low inventory,” said Mirela Loham, Senior Editor at StorageCafé.

Overall, a whopping 77% of respondents said they will thoroughly enjoy whatever they get this year.

In terms of which gifts Coloradans absolutely do not want, the survey shows ‘household items’ top the list.

Hand soap, notebooks, key rings, phone cases and houseplants are also frowned upon by Coloradans this holiday season too.

You can read the full report here.