COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs School (CSS) kicked off its 60th academic year on Wednesday, August 24, which will be celebrated in September when the school will host a 60th Anniversary Celebration.

According to CSS, the school “was established in 1962 by a group of parents, educators, and other individuals who desired to provide a strong, academically innovative, college-preparatory school for girls in Colorado Springs.” CSS is also “the only Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade private, college-preparatory day and international school in the region.”

The school will be celebrating with events during the academic year. The 60th anniversary celebration is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. In the fall of 2022, there will be ExEd (experiential education) Expo, an event that allows interested families to participate in the school’s hands-on learning and team-building activities. ExEd is CSS’s signature program, which “aims to give children the chance to grow beyond their comfort zone at an early age with hands-on learning and problem-solving.”

The school’s first student body consisted of 23 girls, and has since grown into a 337-student, co-ed school on a 28-acre campus with eight buildings, including the historic Trianon, which was built in 1907 and designed to resemble the Grand Trianon at Versailles.

Tambi L. Tyler CSS’s Head of School and the first person of color to lead the institution, has commissioned the creation of a 60th-anniversary book for purchase.

“We’re honored to be part of a community of leaders who have chosen to invest in our children just as much as our current and former families, administrators, and faculty do,” said Tyler. “Their support, fiscally and physically, is crucial in preparing our students to become the next generation of leaders and trailblazers in Colorado Springs and around the world.”

Families can find out more about the 60th anniversary events including the ExEd Expo on the Colorado Springs School’s website.