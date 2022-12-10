Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For its 13th year, The Christmas Tree Project gave away hundreds of Christmas trees and decorations to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.

According to The Christmas Tree Project, the organization gave away nearly 250 trees in 2021. 2022’s event was expected to surpass that number. The project said anyone was able to sign up to get a tree.

“It represents The Christmas spirit. It represents hope. It represents positivity. And I can’t tell you how many people have said because we give lights out with the trees, you know, in the evening and at night when the light is on the tree and it’s on, it actually provides a metaphorical and a literal light in their lives,” said David Fein, Head Elf of The Christmas Tree Project.

The organization stated the tree is symbolic of strength and perseverance for those having a difficult time during the holiday season.

“Obviously, it’s just a tree. It’s just a Christmas season, but it’s that touch of hope and a lot of people have told me that,” stated Fein.