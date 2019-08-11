COLORADO SPRINGS — Chocolate and cheese sound like a great way to spend Sunday Funday!

Brandon Bishop joined FOX21’s weekend crew, Daniela Leon and Dee Cortez to talk about the event and enjoy some cheese and chocolate.

Hosted by ASY TV at The Social on August 11, the Chocolate & Cheese Expo has well over 50 lbs of cheese samples from various companies, 20 lbs of fudge and loaves and loaves of tasty bread’s all to sample; sounding like the perfect night out.

Other than the food you’ll find local shopping, drinks, and some silent auction fun and all for a great cause.

The event helps raise funds for The ASY CARES Direct to Family Fund.

EVENT & TICKET INFORMATION: