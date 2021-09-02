The Chamber Orchestra’s Organ Spectacular returns on Sept. 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Chamber Orchestra’s Organ Spectacular is returning with three of the region’s finest organists and a world premiere by Dr. Roderick Gorby.
Performances include Hindemith’s Kammermusik No. 7 and the Widor’s majestic Symphony in G Minor.
The program for the concert will be as follows:
Roderick Gorby An American Tone Poem (World Premiere) — Dr. Roderick Gorby, organ
Paul Hindemith Kammermusik No. 7 — Simon Jacobs, organ
Padre Bicajo Concerto for Violin & Organ — Elisa Wicks, violin and Eric Wicks, organ
Charles-Marie Widor Symphony in G minor, op. 42 — Dr. Joseph Galema, organ
Adult tickets cost $30, with senior and military tickets costing $25. Youth tickets cost $10. To buy your tickets, click here.
To hear a sample of the 2018 concert, click here.
To learn more about the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, click here.