The Chamber Orchestra’s Organ Spectacular returns on Sept. 12

PUEBLO, Colo. - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Department has announced that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Pueblo County Jail.

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor was alerted to the situation by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment after there were two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.

There are 19 inmates and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals who have tested positive are now in isolation with those who were in close contact with them are now in quarantine.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor, said “We continue to take all precautions that we have been taking throughout this pandemic to protect our staff and the inmates from this virus. We do daily screenings, maintain a strict regimen of cleaning and disinfecting in all of our facilities and are following CDC guidelines.”

Taylor added that employees working in the jail wear face coverings and are tested weekly, whileinmates are tested twice a week. Rapid tests are also given to those inmates summoned to court.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Defense Council for resetting hearings should an inmate be in isolation or in quarantine and cannot attend.

Employees and inmates are and have been encouraged to get vaccinated, with vaccines being offered to sheriff’s employees as well.

The last COVID-19 outbreak in the jail lasted eight and a half months when public health officials confirmed an outbreak that began on October 30, 2020.

“We will continue to aggressively take the steps necessary to prevent further spread of the virusamong our employees and the inmates,” Taylor said. “The health and safety of all our employees,inmates and the public are our top priority.”

