COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor resort is hoping to hire a number of people and is hosting several career fairs to make it happen.
The resort says it’s looking for more than fifty seasonal, full-time, and part-time positions at both The Broadmoor and their wilderness properties. Those jobs include positions in Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Culinary, Retail, Laundry and others.
Here are the details for the upcoming events:
Tuesday, March 1
Broadmoor Career Fair: Summit Restaurant (1-3:30pm)
Wilderness Career Fair: Colorado Hall (1-3:30pm)
Tuesday, March 8
Cheyenne Mountain High School: Cafeteria (11:10 – 11:40am) *Cheyenne Mountain High School Students only
Tuesday, March 15
Broadmoor Career Fair: Summit Restaurant (1-3:30pm)
Wednesday, March 16
Cheyenne Mountain High School: Cafeteria (11:50 – 12:40pm) *Cheyenne Mountain High School Students only
Free parking will be available in the Broadmoor Hall parking garage, level P2. Parking tickets will be validated.