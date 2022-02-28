COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor resort is hoping to hire a number of people and is hosting several career fairs to make it happen.

The resort says it’s looking for more than fifty seasonal, full-time, and part-time positions at both The Broadmoor and their wilderness properties. Those jobs include positions in Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Culinary, Retail, Laundry and others.

Here are the details for the upcoming events:

Tuesday, March 1

Broadmoor Career Fair: Summit Restaurant (1-3:30pm)

Wilderness Career Fair: Colorado Hall (1-3:30pm)

Tuesday, March 8

Cheyenne Mountain High School: Cafeteria (11:10 – 11:40am) *Cheyenne Mountain High School Students only

Tuesday, March 15

Broadmoor Career Fair: Summit Restaurant (1-3:30pm)

Wednesday, March 16

Cheyenne Mountain High School: Cafeteria (11:50 – 12:40pm) *Cheyenne Mountain High School Students only

Free parking will be available in the Broadmoor Hall parking garage, level P2. Parking tickets will be validated.