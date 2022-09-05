Colorado Springs — A local bakery in Manitou Springs is providing fresh baked bread and sweets online and at the Woodland Park Farmers Market.

Christina Krych is the owner of The Bread Stork, a business she founded in 2014 after retiring from the Army. She sells her product at farmers’ markets and online. Online orders take 24 hours as her bread is baked to order.

Krych also teaches baking classes at the Manitou Art Center during the fall and winter.

You can find her store at Manitou Made and their Facebook page.