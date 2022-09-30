(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Leaf peeping is serious business and if you’re eager to get the best fall views, Bob Falcone, or ‘Hiking Bob,’ is your guide around Colorado’s changing leaf colors. FOX21’s Ashley Nanfria, spent the morning with Hiking Bob out at Mueller State Park to learn more.

The fall season is coming a bit later than usual for 2022, but the trees are healthy and in good condition for leaf peeping, says Hiking Bob who is a hiking expert and landscape photographer.

The prime time to view the changing leaves will be this weekend starting Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Hiking Bob. If you can’t make it out this weekend, there’s still more yellow to come. You can catch the changing colors all throughout next week and into the following week.

Hiking Bob says be sure to bring water, food, and appropriate footwear and to prepare for the weather before your leaf peeping outings. Check out the visitor centers to get the inside scoop on the best places to get your fall photos.

Be considerate of Colorado’s wildlife and remember to follow ‘leave no trace’ principals by picking up after yourself and your pets, says Hiking Bob. You and your family can preserve the outdoors by following rules posted on signs along trails.

For general information about leaf peeping and photography questions, go to Hiking Bob’s website or his Facebook page to learn more.