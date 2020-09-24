The Air Force Academy Superintendent Change of Command

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Lt. Gen Richard M. Clark took over as the Air Force Academy Superintendent Wednesday morning during a Change of Command ceremony at Falcon Stadium.

Clark is returning to the Academy, having graduated in the Class of 1986 and serving as the Commandant of Cadets from 2010 to 2012. He comes to the Academy from the Pentagon, where he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration.

The ceremony also marks the retirement of Lt Gen Jay Silveria, the Academy’s superintendent, since 2017. Silveria retires after a decorated 35-year Air Force career, where he started as a cadet in the Class of 1985.