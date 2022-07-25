COLORADO SPRINGS — Brides Across America (BAA) is spreading gratitude, joy, and appreciation to military, first responders and healthcare workers by donating free wedding dresses as a special thanks for their tireless work.

BAA partnered salons will offer a selection of designer wedding gowns as part of the Operation Wedding Gown initiative.

“This is a time to be grateful and spread deserving thanks to those that have given their selfless acts of

service to our country,” Heidi Janson, founder of BAA.

Across stores, nationwide, BAA will be premiering one-of-a-kind events devoted to matching brides with their dream dress at zero cost. The event started on June 26 but will continue through the end of August in stores located throughout the country.

“We dedicate ample time and attention to each appointment for an exclusive shopping experience. Our brides and their guests are guaranteed to have a wonderful time regardless of whether they purchase a dress or not, because what we strive for is to make all women feel confident,” said Janson.

Since its inception in 2008, BAA has donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns and 25 weddings while collaborating with bridal salons and designers.

BAA received the highest honor at a White House event hosted by Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden from the Joining Forces Community Challenge.

Operation Wedding Gown has been featured in PEOPLE, Oprah, and Good Housekeeping, and has appeared on The Steve Harvey Show, NBC Nightly News, Fox and Friends, CNN, and The Doctors.

For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event, go to their webpage here. Brides must present proof of occupation on the day of the event.