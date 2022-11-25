(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Be sure to keep an eye on your beloved pets, especially after that big Thanksgiving feast! Pets can still find ways to get into the trash or up on counters, so be sure to tuck away the more toxic foods for your pets.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has put a handy list of toxic and safe people foods for your pets. If you suspect that your pet has eaten any of the following foods, you should contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control center at (888) 426-4435.

Raw or undercooked Meat, Eggs & Bones

Toxic

Raw meat and raw eggs can contain bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli that can be harmful to pets and humans. Raw eggs contain an enzyme called avidin that decreases the absorption of biotin (a B vitamin), which can lead to skin and coat problems.

Feeding your pet raw bones can be dangerous for a domestic pet, who might choke on bones, or sustain a grave injury if the bone splinters and becomes lodged in or punctures your pet’s digestive tract.

It is best to avoid processed meats like lunch meat or bacon, as they can be high in salt.

Safe

Small amounts of cooked lean chicken, turkey, beef or pork free of bones and seasoning.

Fruits & Veggies

Toxic

Avocado: Primarily a problem for birds, rabbits, donkeys, horses, and ruminants including sheep and goats. Rabbits and birds may experience cardiovascular damage and death. Horses, donkeys and ruminants frequently get swollen, edematous head and neck.

Grapes/Raisins – Can cause kidney failure. The toxic substance within grapes and raisins is unknown.

Citrus: Stems, leaves, peels, fruit and seeds of citrus plants contain varying amounts of citric acid that can cause irritation and possibly central nervous system depression if significant amounts are ingested. Small doses, such as eating the fruit, are not likely to present problems beyond minor stomach upset.

Coconut & Coconut Oil: The flesh and milk of fresh coconuts contain oils that may cause stomach upset, loose stools or diarrhea. Coconut water is high in potassium and should not be given to your pet. Small amounts are not likely to cause serious harm.

Fruit pits: Apricots, Peaches, Plums, Cherries, Nectarines

Onions, garlic & Chives: Can cause gastrointestinal irritation and could lead to red blood cell damage and anemia. Cats are more susceptible than dogs, but dogs are also at risk.



Safe

Apples, bananas, cucumbers, pineapple, cantaloupe, blueberries, strawberries and kiwi are all okay to give to your pet. Remove any seeds, cores, stems or peels!

Carrots, celery, broccoli, green beans, cauliflower or cooked (canned) pumpkin are all good snack options. Can be ingested raw (other than pumpkin) or cooked— just avoid seasonings.



Dairy

Toxic

Milk & milk-based products: Pets do not possess significant amounts of lactase enzyme that breaks down lactose in milk. Dairy can cause diarrhea or other digestive upset.

Safe

Cheese: A small cube of cheese can be a great snack or ‘pill disguise.’ Give sparingly to avoid digestive upset.

Starches & Grains

Toxic

Yeast dough: Can cause gas to accumulate in the digestive system. This can be painful and cause the stomach to bloat, and potentially twist, becoming a life-threatening emergency. Yeast produces ethanol as a by-product – a dog ingesting raw bread dough can become drunk.

Potatoe Skins and Raw potatoes

Safe

Cooked potatoes and sweet potatoes with skin removed

Rice in small amounts

Cooked oatmeal and polenta

Air-popped plain popcorn

Nuts & Seeds

Toxic

Macadamia nuts: Can cause weakness, depression, vomiting, tremors and hyperthermia in dogs. Signs usually appear within 12 hours of ingestion and last approximately 12 to 48 hours.

Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, pecans

Sunflower, pumpkin, fruit

Safe

Peanut Butter with real sugar

Chocolate & Caffeine

Toxic

Cacao seeds contain methylxanthines, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea panting excessive thirst and urination hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, seizures and even death. Darker chocolate is more dangerous than milk chocolate. Baking chocolate contains the highest.



Safe