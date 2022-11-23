(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This time of the year can give Southern Colorado a wide range of weather, from warmer temperatures to bitter cold, windy days to snowy ones it can be unpredictable what to expect each Thanksgiving.

This week, we’ve been lucky with a warmer and mild start to Thanksgiving week. But a storm system arriving Wednesday afternoon will provide a cooler and unsettled Thanksgiving this year.

Wind, light snow showers, and cooler temperatures will start to impact the region as early as Wednesday. As a cold front drops into the region, this will bring a few inches of fresh powder to some of the ski areas, with northern mountains seeing the best chance of snow.

Light snow showers will continue through Thanksgiving morning. Better chances for accumulation above an inch will be over the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa. Some snow showers will be possible, mainly before noon, in the Pikes Peak region. Behind the snow, highs will only top out in the 30s and low 40s.

THANKSGIVING NORMALS AND EXTREMES:

But what is normal for Thanksgiving and will this year be cooler?

Typically in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, temperatures on Thanksgiving average in the upper 40s and low 50s. So yes, this year will be much cooler.

Record highs on Thanksgiving were hit in 2011 and 2017 when Colorado Springs and Pueblo were both in the 70s.

In comparison, Alamosa on Thanksgiving is usually in the low 40s. But their warmest Thanksgiving was in 2006 when they reached a high of 61 degrees.

With more snow on the way this year, how will it stack up to what we usually see on Thanksgiving?

Typically Colorado Springs and Pueblo receive a tenth of an inch on the holiday, so usually dry.

But the snowiest Thanksgiving we’ve seen in Colorado Springs and Pueblo actually happened in the same year. Both locations picked up over 4 and a half inches of snow on Thanksgiving of 1987!

This year we will not see that much, but we could pick up more than a tenth of an inch in both spots.

