Texas man arrested for Cripple Creek sexual assault

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Cripple Creek police say a man from Texas has been apprehended in connection to a sexual assault that happened on August 16.

According to police, Chad Courtney Gooch, 42, was booked into the Teller County Jail on Aug. 18 and now faces several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Gooch’s felony charges include Crime of Violence, Second Degree Kidnapping, Assault in the First Degree, Sexual Assault, False Imprisonment, Tampering with Physical Evidence. He also faces misdemeanors related to Unlawful Sexual Contact and Menacing.

Gooch is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say no additional information will be released at this time.