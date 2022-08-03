MONUMENT, Colo. — A Texas homicide suspect was captured and arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies Tuesday afternoon.

Fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, was wanted by the Texas Police Department in Austin on an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree. Bagwell was involved in a shooting at a parking lot of an L.A. Fitness location in Austin on May 23, 2022.

The shooting left a 36-year-old man dead.

Witnesses observed three suspects flee the scene of the shooting. With Bagwell captured, two of the three suspects are now in custody. Police say one suspect still remains at large.

On August 1, U.S. Marshals in Austin, TX. received information that Bagwell may be at a truck stop in Monument, CO. This information was relayed to the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) in Colorado Springs, CO.

Surveillance was set up around the truck stop in an attempt to locate Bagwell by U.S. Marshals Service investigators, with the assistance of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

COVOTF personnel observed Bagwell exiting a semi-truck that had been parked behind the truck stop with the windows covered. The suspect and another man then entered a ride-share vehicle and left the truck stop before contact could be made. COVOTF followed the vehicle until it stopped at a business near Highway 105 and Peakview Blvd.

Once Bagwell exited the vehicle, law enforcement took him into custody without incident in the parking lot. He was transported by U.S. Marshals to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he was booked on the murder warrant. He is awaiting extradition back to Austin.

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force that targets the most violent offenders including those wanted for murder, assault, sex offenses, and other serious offenses throughout the state and country. Nationally, the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive programs are carried out with local law enforcement in 94 district offices, 85 local fugitive task forces, eight regional task forces, as well as a growing network of offices in foreign countries.