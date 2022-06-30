PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) announced on Thursday that a testing site would close and only one would remain open.

PDPHE said the closure is due to a reduction in Community COVID-19 testing sites across Colorado. Individuals wanting to be tested for COVID-19 may get tested at the site near the Pueblo Mall, which is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The site will be closed for the Fourth of July.

The site outside the Colorado State Fairgrounds, at the corner of Acero and Mesa Avenue, is closedThursday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PDPHE, in partnership with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is continuing the gradual transition to shift COVID-19 testing back into the traditional health care settings and through federal programs including the Test to Treat program and free, at-home rapid tests available at COVIDTests.gov.

For additional information about the community testing site in Pueblo, and to preregister to get tested, visit https://county.pueblo.org/public-health/covid-19-testing.