COLORADO SPRINGS — TESSA is hosting a free community skate event on Monday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to raise awareness about human trafficking. Admission is free at Skate City Austin Bluffs and Skate City Academy with the only cost being skate rentals.

TESSA’s website shares that its mission is “to help individuals and their children find safety and well-being in challenging communities to end sexual and family violence.”

Skate City will match up to $2,500 in public donations for TESSA.

TESSA advocates will be at the event to educate the community and promote awareness.

FOX21 has a crew covering the event tonight and will update the story.