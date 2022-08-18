COLORADO SPRINGS — TESSA of Colorado Springs is celebrating 45 years in the community at its annual fundraiser ‘Pasta in the Park,’ with the year’s theme announced as “A Star is Born.”

TESSA serves El Paso and Teller counties, and serves victims that are impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. TESSA’s programs offer help and assistance to women, men and children.

“We provide safe housing, we provide counseling services, we provide legal support, housing support, along with youth and children’s programs,” said Anne Markley, CEO of TESSA.

Pasta in the Park is happening on August 27, and the event will include pasta team cook-offs from 11 teams in the community, a silent auction, plus wine, beer and whiskey tastings. The event is being held at the Myron Stratton Home and check-in for the event opens at 5:30 in the evening.

According to Markley, TESSA serves over 20,000 victims in our community every year, and on its Safe Line monthly, TESSA takes upwards of 1,200 calls.

TESSA said if you or someone you know is in need of help to contact them on their website, or through its Safe Line number at (719) 633-3819.

For tickets to ‘Pasta in the Park’ or for more information on how to donate to TESSA of Colorado Springs, you can get more information here.