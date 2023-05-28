(OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — June 1, is the official start of summer, but Territory Days has people celebrating summer early!

Colorado City at the time was founded in 1859 and we’re here to celebrate all those previous pioneers that developed this wonderful community. Barba Downs Volunteer at Old Colorado City Historical Society

Territory Days celebrated the beginnings of the community. It’s Colorado’s largest street fair and this event has entertained Coloradans for 45 years.

Colorado Avenue was packed elbow to elbow with people enjoying the fun over Memorial Day weekend.

“Usually, we didn’t come out for the entertainment. We usually come here to see all the vendors and all the activities that they had… My favorite part now is going to be the entertainment now that we’re a part of it,” said Aito Sagapolutele, a band member performing at the event.

Out-of-town visitor Tanesha Jackson said, “Love it here. I want to stay. I don’t want to go home.”

The last day of festivities will be Monday, May 29, if you would like to join in on the fun!