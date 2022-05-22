COLORADO SPRINGS — Old Colorado City will come alive with music, food and entertainment this Memorial Day weekend.

The fair will take place at the historic district on Colorado Avenue between 23rd Street and 27th Street.

Territory Days has been Colorado’s largest street fair for more than 45 years and will Guests have the opportunity to enjoy hundreds of vendors, dozens of educational displays, patriotic tributes and live music from 25 different bands on three stages.

Vendors like Denise Algueseva, a self employed jeweler, will be one of many local shopkeepers at the event. Algueseva has displayed and sold her handcrafted jewelry at Territory Days for about ten years.

“I am excited to see all of my customers that I have not seen in a few years come back,” said Algueseva.

The fair will feature gold panning, mechanical bull, kids play area, Cowboy Church Service, toy train rides, live blacksmithing, period costumed characters, live birds of prey, beer gardens and more.

Admission is free to the public. Families are encouraged to come celebrate the spirit of Colorado’s first Territorial Capital.