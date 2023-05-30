(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Territory Days festival in Old Colorado City wrapped up Memorial Day weekend with a ceremony to honor the fallen on Monday, May 29.

On Memorial Day, members of the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard presented the colors while Bancroft Park fell silent for the men and women who gave their lives fighting for this country.

“It is for everybody to remember that those who have given all will not be forgotten and to always be remembered,” said Robson Almen, Army Veteran.