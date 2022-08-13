COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s a feeling like no other.

“There’s a lot of adrenaline.” Luke Wojcik is a senior at the US Air Force Academy. He is also a team member of the Wings of Blue. “You get about ten seconds of free fall.”

“You feel your heart pumping the whole time and you get in the door and you’re like… ‘I’m about to do this,'” said Air Force Academy senior, Aiden Diedrich. “It’s wild.”

Now, these cadets get to do this for a living.

“When I was 17 years old, I was only a junior in high school seeing videos and I was kind of investigating what the Academy had to offer. So, that’s when I saw the Wings of Blue,” Wojcik recalled. “I knew immediately I was going to at least try out.”

“I had no idea I was ever going to jump out of a plane,” said Halle Pelletier, a junior at the US Air Force Academy. “Then, I heard about it when I came to the Academy and I loved it, so i wanted to try out for the team.”

Wings of Blue trains at iFly.

They all have a few hundred jumps under their belt.

“I just got my 192nd jump today,” Pelletier said.

Some get even more.

“We try to get them to between four- to five-hundred skydives by the time US nationals rolls around,” said Chad Henderson, assistant coach for the Air Force Parachute Team. “Maybe about 600 by the time collegiate rolls around.”

The United States Parachuting Association National Skydiving Championships is right around the corner in early September.

“US nationals is… the entire nation gets together to compete against each other. So, we’re competing against skydivers that are well-seasoned,” Henderson said.

In other words, there is a lot of work ahead for these cadets.

“It really is a grind. I mean, they’re going to school, you know, full time on top of their military training that they need to do. And then they’re coming down to the air field and we’re trying to teach them to skydive at the same time,” Henderson said with a chuckle.

But the cadets don’t mind, because they said they’re hooked to the feeling.

“It kind of feels like one of those dreams of you like falling off a building and you wake up, but now we’re so used to it, it doesn’t feel like that anymore,” said Gabby Wilson, a junior at the US Air Force Academy.

“If I didn’t make the team I would still have plans on getting my A-license and continue skydiving,” Wojcik said with a laugh.