Temporary trail closures at Red Rock Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is temporarily closing several trails in Red Rock Canyon Open Space as Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracks an aggressive bear.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded Thursday afternoon to an aggressive bear report after a hiker said the bear confronted him and his two dogs.

The bear aggressively pursued one of the hiker’s dogs after showing no fear of him or the dogs. The hiker then said he kicked the bear in the head to stop it from attacking.

The hiker was treated for minor scrapes on his legs, but no severe injuries were sustained. The bear never bit or clawed the hiker or his dogs.

The following trails will remain closed until further notice:

Section 16 Trailhead

Palmer Loop Trail

The southern end of Red Rock Canyon

Trail closure signs are posted, and users are asked to comply with the posted closures and avoid the area until the search ends.