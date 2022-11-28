(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28.

In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number 10058, the declaration is in effect from 5 p.m. on Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

The emergency declaration allows local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions to utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for Pueblo’s homeless.