Temporary closure of Manitou Incline ahead

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Incline will close to the public on December 14 and 15. Colorado Springs Utilities is scheduled to work on upper Ruxton Avenue on those days, near the base of the trail, testing water lines.

Additionally, a contractor will stripe Ruxton Avenue, between Spring Street and the Iron Springs Chateau to allow for easier and safer pedestrian traffic. The parking spots around Memorial Park will be striped on December 15th.

During the closures, Rangers are set to do maintenance work on the Incline.

Incline enthusiasts can reserve a time to hike the challenging trail here – before or after the mid-December closure.