TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Effective August 30, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office will no longer utilize the NIXLE platform for non-emergency alerts, and will instead move to using one platform for all notifications.

Residents can now sign up for all emergency and non-emergency alerts through Peak Alerts. Residents only have to register at one place to receive notifications, and can select the non-emergency notification they want to receive: burn restrictions, road closures, smoke visible, and/or general information.

Non-emergency alerts will be sent via email and the Everbridge App. This allows for more information to be sent in the message. Residents can also sign up for notifications relevant for up to five locations, such as home, work, school, and a friend or relative’s house, and can receive alerts by call, text, app, email, web, or fax.

To sign up for alerts, go to PeakAlerts.org.