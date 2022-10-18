(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The United States Forest Service (USFS) of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests said that conditions look to be favorable for starting a prescribed burn in the Lake George area.

According to USFS, they will be in the area Tuesday, Oct. 18, going over a final checklist and a test fire to determine the final decision.

If they start the prescribed burn, smoke will be visible in the area and the burn is expected to last two or three days. More updates can be found on Twitter, using the hashtag #LkGeoRX.