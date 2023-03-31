(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The board of county commissioners for Teller County has adopted a resolution enacting a stage two burn ban in Teller County Friday morning on March 31.

The resolution states the current conditions and circumstances of extreme fire hazards that exist in Teller County necessitate enacting a stage two burn ban that was effective at 10 a.m.

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

The burn ban will last until the resolution is amended or repealed by the board.

The ban establishes open burning as “any outdoor fire, including but not limited to campfires, warming fires, charcoal fires, all outdoor welding and cutting activities with an open flame, all explosives, firing of model rockets, use of fireworks and the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wildlands, trash, and debris.”