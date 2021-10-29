Teller County appoints new Public Health Director

TELLER COUNTY, Colo.– The Teller County Board of County Commissioners, acting as the Teller County Board of Health, are pleased to announce that Michelle Wolff has been appointed as the new Director for Teller County Public Health and Environment.

Wolff will be taking over from Martha Hubbard, interim director, who has been at the helm of Public

Health since January 2021. Hubbard was previously with TCPHE for 22 years before her retirement in 2017.



Wolff is a nurse practitioner with almost 20 years of experience in health care, including surgery, trauma, and

women’s health and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UCCS Beth-El College of Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati.



Bob Campbell, Chairman of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners and Board of Health stated “The Teller County Board of County Commissioners and Teller County are very fortunate to have Michelle Wolff join our team. She has a long family history in our county and, in addition to her incredible medical experience understands the people of Teller County, our values, and our lifestyle. With her on our team, we will successfully navigate the challenges of COVID and transition to a bright future continuing to care for our residents. We also want to thank Martha Hubbard for stepping back into the leadership of Public Health at a very difficult time and performing so admirably”.