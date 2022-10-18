(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Teller and Park County First responders are joining together again this year with the goal of stuffing a truck, an ambulance, an armored police vehicle (bearcat), and a police car with toys and clothing for children.

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

The event is happening at the Woodland Park Walmart from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. The toy and coat drive collects toys, coats, scarves, mittens, and hats that are then distributed to those in need around the region.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office said, “The toy and coat drive is a great way to show kids how much the community cares about them and to share the joy of the gift-giving season.”