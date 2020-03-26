Tek Experts has immediate hiring opportunities in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Global IT support company Tek Experts is actively hiring for its Colorado Springs location and is offering employees remote training with temporary telework opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tek Experts currently employs more than 7,000 people, including 550 here in Colorado Springs.

How to apply

To apply for the positions, candidates should go to the Tek Experts’ website at https://www.tek-experts.com/en-us/tek-experts-usa-jobs-in-colorado-springs and choose the role that best fits their skills and experience.

“We know we have a great pool of technical talent here in Colorado Springs, and we want to help them take the next step in their careers,” says Alison Vaughan, Senior Recruiter for Tek Experts. “Perhaps you’re already working in IT or customer support but there is no progression in your current role? Our rapid expansion means that there are always new opportunities for growth and we invest heavily in training so our team members can see a clear career path for the future.”

Tek Experts is known throughout Colorado Springs as a popular employer for military veterans and their spouses, graduates and returning-to-work moms due to the flexible roles available and the unique training opportunities on offer.

See the latest roles available at https://www.tek-experts.com/en-us/tek-experts-usa-jobs-in-colorado-springs.

For more on Tek Experts click here.