(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has apprehended multiple teenagers after police found a stolen vehicle and recovered multiple handguns.

According to CSPD, on Thursday, July 6 at around 7:30 p.m., officers were patrolling Memorial Park when they found a stolen vehicle. More officers arrived at the stolen vehicle’s location in a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Bijou Street near North Union Boulevard.

The occupants of the vehicle were teenagers ages 14 to 16 who tried to run from the area but were caught in the parking lot and on E. Bijou St. Police said the driver was armed with a stolen handgun and another passenger had a handgun. The stolen vehicle was recovered.