Teenagers 15 and younger now need a chaperone at Elitch Gardens

DENVER (KDVR) — A childhood staple for many in the Denver metro area, Elitch Gardens is now changing its policy and requiring children aged 15 and younger to have adult supervision.

A spokesperson for Elitch Gardens says the park has experienced some unsupervised and unruly teenagers attending this summer. Their previous chaperone policy was required for children 12 and under, and the park decided to increase that age to 15.

“Elitch Gardens will continue to provide quality, safe family fun for Denver families as we have for the last 130 years,” said Elitch Gardens Marketing Manager Jolie DeBois. “We will continue to improve our policies and procedures as needed. Guests that the policy modification absolutely does not work for, we will work with them directly to resolve their concerns.”

Adult chaperones are defined as a parent, legal guardian or other supervising adult at least 21 years old. The new policy takes effect Saturday, July 10.