(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A teenager has turned himself in after an arrest warrant was obtained by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a fatal crash that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

According to CSPD, on Feb. 5 around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard about a crash.

The investigation found a silver Audi with up to 8 minors in the car was traveling north on N. Academy Blvd. at a high rate of speed. The Audi failed to stop for the red light and was hit by a blue Chevrolet traveling east on Palmer Park Blvd.

CSPD said multiple people were ejected from the Audi. One of those ejected later died at the hospital from their injuries.

On Wednesday, May 17, CSPD got an arrest warrant for the driver of the Audi for the charge of Vehicular Homicide.

On Wednesday, May 24, the 17-year-old teen driver turned himself into the police, and because the driver was a minor, his name will not be released.