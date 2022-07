EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a missing teen from El Paso County.

17-year-old Gregory McElheny, who goes by “Davis,” was last seen at Fox Run park on Monday around 3 p.m.

Davis is 5’8″ tall, weighs 165 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. When he went missing, he was wearing all black.

Davis also has diminished mental capacity.

If you see him or know of his whereabout, call 719-390-5555.