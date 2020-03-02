Teen killed in Pueblo West crash honored by friends and family

COLORADO SPRINGS – Family and friends of 15-year-old Jordan Scheinert, honored her life Sunday after she was killed in a crash in Pueblo West last week.

“What a gift life is and it can go away in an instant,” Brianna Hillard, a childhood friend of Scheinert said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard. Troopers said a Honda Civic was turning left from eastbound Highway 50 onto northbound Purcell Boulevard when it collided with a Chevrolet Traverse that was headed westbound on Highway 50.

The passenger in the Honda was ejected and died on the scene. Pueblo District 70 identified her as Jordan Scheinert. Jordan was a 10th-grader in the District 70 Online School, according to the district.

Dozens of people showed up at Fairfax park for a vigil in honor of Scheinert. Some friends brought photos of them together to share with her family.

“I knew from the moment I met her we would be best friends and we stayed best friends until her passing,” Raegan Eichstaeadt, a friend of Scheinert said.

Some of the people who were at the vigil wrote letters to Scheinert.

“People are keeping her in their heads and anything that reminds them of her. They are keeping her memory alive,” Hillard said.

The funeral service for Scheinert will be held Tuesday at the Radiant Church – North Campus, at 4 in the afternoon.