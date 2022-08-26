COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released information regarding a fatal crash in southeast Colorado Springs, which claimed the life of a 14-year-old.

On Sunday, August 21 at around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Bellamy Street, near South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they determined the driver of a Hyundai Sonata failed to stop at a stop sign and when it drove into the intersection, the car was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 traveling east on Astrozon Boulevard.

Officers said the crash caused the Sonata to roll over and the front seat passenger was partially ejected from the car. The passenger was identified as a 14-year-old from Colorado Springs, whose identity is not being released at this time.

According to CSPD, their investigation determined that a 15-year-old, also of Colorado Springs, was driving the Sonata, which was reported stolen. The 15-year-old driver and another 14-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CSPD arrested the 15-year-old on charges of Vehicular Homicide. This is the 30th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were also 30.