Teen cited after riding through neighborhoods with very realistic-looking toy “AK rifle”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A juvenile has been cited after he was seen riding through several neighborhoods while sticking out of a sunroof and holding what many people thought was an AK rifle.

Colorado Springs police officers received multiple calls Sunday afternoon after neighbors reported seeing a white van driving through neighborhoods adjacent to Skyview Middle School with a boy, approximately 12 years old, sticking up through the sunroof with a weapon.

As officers came into the area, they were flagged down by multiple people who told officers about the white van and the boy.

Officers located the van in a nearby neighborhood and made contact. The officers recovered a very realistic looking toy “AK rifle” with a removeable banana clip.

CSPD officers also interviewed the people that had flagged them down and obtained a video that captured a portion of the incident.

The boy was identified and determined to be 14 years old; he was cited for Disorderly Conduct and released.

The van was being driven by the boy’s mother. She was served a traffic citation.