TEDxManitouSprings coming to Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — This weekend an exciting event is coming to town, TEDxManitouSprings!

TEDxManitouSprings is an independently licensed TEDx event, a program created by TED in the spirit of “Ideas Worth Spreading.”

12 speakers, four live performances, immersive booths, and the Manitou Springs School District will partner together during the event.

EVENT DETAILS:

When: Saturday, Sept. 25

Where: Manitou District auditorium in Manitou Springs

Doors and immersive exhibits open at 10 a.m.; live talks will be from noon to 6 p.m. with an intermission

General admission and ultra-VIP tickets are available here. Livestream ticket options are also available.