PUEBLO, Colo. — Residents will have the opportunity to conveniently dispose large household items and yard debris for a spring cleaning, ‘Team Up to Clean Up’ event.







The City of Pueblo and Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) will host the clean up event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two locations will be available for the City of Pueblo residents:

The northside location will be at Colorado State University Pueblo, Thunderbowl parking lot at 2200 Rawlings Boulevard. Drivers should proceed west on Rawlings from Troy Avenue to access the event site.

The south side location will be at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, with entry through Gate 3 on Mesa Avenue.

“City Council hears week after week that trash is one of the biggest complaints for Pueblo and we realize there is a tremendous need to address this, which is why we put together this clean up,” said President of City Council Heather Graham.

City Council members were eager to provide a no cost opportunity for pueblo residents to clean up their properties.

“Accessibility was a key concern when we put this clean up together which is why we chose to have two locations,” said City Council Work Chair Sarah Martinez. “We as City Council members are looking forward to working alongside our fellow citizens to keep Pueblo beautiful.”

Each household is limited to one pickup-sized truckload only and residents are encouraged to bring the following: furniture, mattresses, carpet, used tires, yard waste and other large items. Yard waste that is easily packed in trash bags or boxes is preferred. A limit of five tires per household will be accepted and the tires must be removed from the rims.

Vehicles with building materials including concrete, soil, or rocks or any industrial or commercial waste will be turned away. Hazardous materials, appliances, televisions, computers, and other electronics may not be disposed of during this event.

“We are happy to provide this spring-cleaning opportunity at no cost,” stated Aaron Martinez, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

City Council members partnered with Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, City of Pueblo Public Works, Pueblo RecycleWorks, Colorado State University Pueblo and the Colorado State Fair to make ‘Team Up to Clean Up,’ possible for Pueblo.